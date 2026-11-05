India's Jaishankar meets Burnham at St. John's summit and Albanese
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar caught up with Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the 2026 Commonwealth summit in St. John's.
Their chat was all about boosting India-UK trade through the trade deal and tackling big-picture global issues.
Jaishankar also met Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to talk about stepping up strategic teamwork between India and Australia.
Jaishankar stresses trade and defense
Jaishankar passed along greetings from Prime Minister Modi to Burnham and highlighted how important it is for India and the UK to grow their business partnership.
Meanwhile, his meeting with Albanese built on recent defense talks (remember those 18 agreements signed during Modi's visit to Australia in July, including a defense pact?)
All in all, these meetings were about keeping India connected and collaborative on the world stage.