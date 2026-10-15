India's Jeddah consulate opens additional IHPO control room in Makkah
With flights to Saudi Arabia getting disrupted by recent Houthi attacks, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has opened an additional control room at the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office (IHPO) in Makkah.
This move is meant to support Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims, affected by the ongoing flight disruptions in Saudi Arabia, and was shared as an update on X.
Houthis struck Riyadh airport, 13 killed
The trouble started when Houthis ramped up strikes, including a deadly attack at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October 10 that killed 13 people and forced the airport to shut until October 17.
Oil facilities were also hit.
The kingdom resumed its military campaign in support of the internationally recognized government to try to reverse the Houthis's sudden gains last month.