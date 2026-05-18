India's Kaal Bhairava combat drone to be built in Portugal
Big news: India's Kaal Bhairava combat drone is about to be built in Portugal, making it the first Indian-designed autonomous combat aircraft to be manufactured in Europe.
Designed by Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace (FWDA), this AI-powered aircraft can handle precision strikes, spy missions, and swarm operations, all with a 3,000-km range and over 30 hours of flight time.
FWDA partners with SKETCHPIXEL LDA
FWDA is teaming up with European firm SKETCHPIXEL LDA to build the drone and develop new AI and communication systems together.
The project is part of FWDA's "Operation 777," which aims to take Indian-made defense tech worldwide, across seven continents and 77 countries.
As CEO Suhas Tejaskanda put it, Portugal's strategic location and access to the NATO ecosystem would strengthen the company's entry into European defense networks and collaborative opportunities.