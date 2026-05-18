India's Kaal Bhairava combat drone to be built in Portugal

FWDA partners with SKETCHPIXEL LDA

FWDA is teaming up with European firm SKETCHPIXEL LDA to build the drone and develop new AI and communication systems together.

The project is part of FWDA's "Operation 777," which aims to take Indian-made defense tech worldwide, across seven continents and 77 countries.

As CEO Suhas Tejaskanda put it, Portugal's strategic location and access to the NATO ecosystem would strengthen the company's entry into European defense networks and collaborative opportunities.