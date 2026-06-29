India's kharif sowing down 23% with 42% less rainfall India Jun 29, 2026

India's main crop season is off to a rough start: kharif sowing is down 23% compared to last year, mostly because the country's seen 42% less rainfall so far.

Farmers are struggling to plant on time, and there are real worries about how much food will actually be produced this year, especially with the Super El Nino forecast.

July is make-or-break: the government is urging farmers to use any good rain spells for planting key crops like rice, pulses, and oilseeds.