India's LPG use falls 16% as government pushes PNG transition
India's LPG (cooking gas) usage took a 16% dip from April to August 2026, mostly because of supply hiccups from Gulf region conflicts and the government's push for piped natural gas (PNG).
The shift is pretty clear: LPG use fell from 13.4 to 11.3 million tons as the government pushed more households to switch to PNG, which Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal described as "a safer, cleaner and more efficient cooking fuel."
On August 21, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal even asked states to help speed up this transition.
US becomes India's top LPG supplier
While LPG demand fell, gasoline and diesel use actually went up, with diesel demand tied to uneven monsoon patterns and farmers using diesel pumps for Kharif crops during dry spells.
Meanwhile, India started importing more LPG from the US and it became the single-largest source as imports from Gulf countries declined; in August alone, the US sent 276,000 tons.
For now, India's energy supplies are stable through September, but any escalation in the Strait of Hormuz or the Red Sea could pose challenges in securing future supplies.