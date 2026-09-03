India's LPG use falls 16% as government pushes PNG transition

India's LPG (cooking gas) usage took a 16% dip from April to August 2026, mostly because of supply hiccups from Gulf region conflicts and the government's push for piped natural gas (PNG).

The shift is pretty clear: LPG use fell from 13.4 to 11.3 million tons as the government pushed more households to switch to PNG, which Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal described as "a safer, cleaner and more efficient cooking fuel."

On August 21, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal even asked states to help speed up this transition.