India's mango harvest suffers as heat disrupts pollination, pests rise
India
India's famous mango harvest is struggling this year, thanks to some seriously unpredictable weather.
Sudden heat waves during the flowering stage have disrupted pollination and stressed out the trees.
On top of that, unexpected rain and humidity have made mangoes easy targets for pests and diseases, leading to withered blossoms and much smaller yields across many regions.
Dussehri and Langda yields decline
Farmers like Suresh Pal are seeing their once-promising crops dry up before their eyes, a trend happening in several areas.
Experts say even popular varieties like Dussehri and Langda are producing less fruit this season.
With fewer mangoes making it to market, fans of the king of fruits might notice higher prices or empty baskets at their local fruit stands.