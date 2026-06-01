India's May power demand jumps over 11% amid heat waves
India
India just saw its power usage jump by over 11% in May 2026, hitting nearly 165 billion units, way up from last year.
The main reason? Intense heat waves had everyone cranking up their air conditioners and coolers to stay comfortable.
India's peak demand tops 270.82 GW
Peak electricity demand smashed records, reaching 270.82 gigawatts on May 21, much higher than previous years.
The Ministry of Power had predicted this surge, and the India Meteorological Department says the hot weather isn't letting up anytime soon, so high demand is likely to stick around for a while.