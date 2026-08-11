India's MEA calls out Pakistan over 90 killed in PoK
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called out Pakistan for its harsh crackdown on protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that more than 90 people have been killed and many more hurt in recent months, saying public discontent faced "bullets, blackouts, repression and oppression."
Randhir Jaiswal calls for international accountability
Jaiswal described the situation as "There have been mass violations and grave breaches of human rights" and urged the world to step in.
According to him, the international community should take note of what is happening there and hold that country responsible for its atrocities.