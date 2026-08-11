India's MEA closely monitoring Mecca signed Saudi Pakistan Turkiye pact
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs is keeping a close eye on a major new defense deal signed in Mecca by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye.
The agreement basically means if one country gets attacked, the others will step in, kind of like a security squad for each other.
Pact outlines cooperation raises security concerns
This pact isn't just about promises: it includes plans for joint military coordination, sharing tech, and making defense gear together.
With Pakistan involved, there are concerns this could affect national security as well as regional peace and stability.
India says it's committed to protecting its interests and is monitoring what happens next.