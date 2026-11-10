India's MEA dismisses Gurpatwant Singh Pannun lawsuits as frivolous
India's Ministry of External Affairs has brushed off legal actions by designated terrorist and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, calling the lawsuits "frivolous" and rejecting the "fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials."
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said these are just malicious attacks on Indian officials and reminded that a request for the service of judicial documents in India can only be routed through India's designated central authority, which is the Ministry of Law and Justice.
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun raises security concerns
This comes as Pannun's recent activities, like pushing for a Khalistan referendum in Indianapolis and a report showing videos of weapons training, have raised security concerns.
Canadian intelligence has previously identified Khalistani extremists as a national security concern, while this is stirring up unrest among Sikh youth in the United States and Canada.