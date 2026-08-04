India's MEA says not part of Sheikh Hasina Delhi address
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made it clear it is not part of the upcoming event where former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will give a virtual address on August 5 in New Delhi.
The event is being put together by the Foreign Correspondents's Club of South Asia, and MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the event is being organized by a private entity and has no government involvement.
Bangladesh asked India about Hasina joining
Bangladesh actually reached out to India to ask about its position on Hasina joining the event.
The timing is pretty sensitive: it falls on the second anniversary of a student-led uprising that ended Hasina's time as prime minister.