India's MGNREGS demand drops 28% ahead of Viksit Bharat launch
In May 2026, demand for jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) fell by 28% compared to last year, with about 27.44 million people seeking work.
Household participation also dropped sharply.
This is happening just before MGNREGS gets replaced by the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) starting July 1.
Experts: MGNREGS decline mirrors GDP growth
Experts say the steady drop in MGNREGS demand matches India's strong GDP growth lately, hinting that more rural folks are finding other jobs outside farming.
Andhra Pradesh led in job requests, followed by Bihar and Rajasthan.
But with forecasts of weaker monsoons ahead, there are concerns about how rural employment will shape up, and whether migration for work might pick up during tough agricultural seasons.