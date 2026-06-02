India's MGNREGS demand drops 28% ahead of Viksit Bharat launch

Experts: MGNREGS decline mirrors GDP growth

Experts say the steady drop in MGNREGS demand matches India's strong GDP growth lately, hinting that more rural folks are finding other jobs outside farming.

Andhra Pradesh led in job requests, followed by Bihar and Rajasthan.

But with forecasts of weaker monsoons ahead, there are concerns about how rural employment will shape up, and whether migration for work might pick up during tough agricultural seasons.