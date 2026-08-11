India's monsoon 12% below normal threatens cotton soybean corn
India's monsoon is falling short this year, especially in the west, central, and south: bad news for crops like cotton, soybean, and corn.
Since June 1, rainfall is already 12% below normal nationwide, with states like Andhra Pradesh seeing deficits as high as 34%.
With less rain to go around, farmers are starting to worry about their harvests.
IMD warns El Nino worsening rains
The India Meteorological Department says El Nino is getting stronger and will likely make the rainfall situation worse in the coming weeks.
Most regions won't see much relief soon, except maybe some eastern and northern states.
Farmers have planted nearly 2% less than last year so far, while July rains helped a bit, young crops with shallow roots are still at risk if dry spells continue and temperatures rise.