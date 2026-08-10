India's monsoon losing steam as El Nino is being tracked
India
India's monsoon is losing steam, with satellite images showing fewer clouds, especially over the Bay of Bengal, which usually fuels much of our rain.
This slowdown comes just as El Nino conditions in the Pacific Ocean are being tracked, and that's bad news since El Nino years often mean weaker monsoons for us.
Central India rainy, north India hot
Central India is still getting some rain thanks to a low-pressure system, but up north (think Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh), it's mostly dry and pretty hot.
You might catch a quick shower here or there in the evenings, but don't expect any major downpours soon.
Weather experts are keeping an eye on El Nino because it could make these dry spells stick around even longer.