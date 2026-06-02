India's monsoon starts June 1 with 55% below normal rainfall
India's monsoon season officially started on June 1, but it's off to a rough beginning: rainfall is down by 55% compared with normal.
Most of the country (26 states and union territories) saw little or no rain so far, and even Kerala, where the monsoon usually hits first, is still waiting for steady showers (now expected by June 4).
IMD says more rain likely
Only about 37% of India got normal or above-normal rainfall on day one (think Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu).
southern states like Kerala and Karnataka were especially dry this time around, and most of northwest India barely got any rain either.
On a brighter note, India Meteorological Department (IMD) says conditions look good for more rain soon: welcome news for farmers counting on the monsoon to catch up.