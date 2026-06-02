India's monsoon starts June 1 with 55% below normal rainfall

IMD says more rain likely

Only about 37% of India got normal or above-normal rainfall on day one (think Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu).

southern states like Kerala and Karnataka were especially dry this time around, and most of northwest India barely got any rain either.

On a brighter note, India Meteorological Department (IMD) says conditions look good for more rain soon: welcome news for farmers counting on the monsoon to catch up.