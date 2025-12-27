India's new K-4 missile test puts spotlight on nuclear tensions
India just tested its powerful K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) earlier this week, launching it from INS Arighaat in the Bay of Bengal.
With a range of 3,500km and nuclear capability, this move boosts India's ability to respond to attacks from sea—part of its no-first-use nuclear policy—and has definitely caught Pakistan's attention.
Why does it matter?
The K-4 gives India a much longer reach than previous missiles, covering all of Pakistan and much of China.
Pakistan's arms control adviser called the test "a red flag for global stability," pointing out both countries are expanding their nuclear arsenals and submarine fleets.
As both sides ramp up their capabilities, regional security is getting even more complicated—something worth paying attention to if you care about peace (and power plays) in South Asia.