Protests break out after Unnao rape convict Sengar gets bail

What's happening now?

Sengar's sentence was suspended on December 23 while he appeals his conviction.

He can't go near the survivor's home and had to post a hefty bond, but he remains in jail due to another conviction related to the death of the survivor's father.

The CBI has challenged his bail in the Supreme Court, arguing that the High Court's decision was legally unsustainable and posed risks to the victim.

Meanwhile, protesters—including Congress leader Mumtaz Patel and activist Yogita Bhayana—were detained during sit-ins calling for Sengar's bail to be revoked.

Public outrage continues as many question how justice is being served in this high-profile case.