India's new online gaming rules take effect next month

Gaming companies must disclose safety measures

Gaming companies now have to clearly show their safety measures and offer ways for users to report problems.

If a company disagrees with an order issued by the authority, it can appeal to the Secretary of MeitY within 30 days.

There's also a litmus test to decide which games count as real-money: those that pass get certified for up to 10 years.

And if issues aren't sorted out quickly, they can be taken up with the new Online Gaming Authority of India, aiming for speedy resolutions.