India's new solid waste management rules: What's changing?

India is rolling out fresh Solid Waste Management Rules from April 1, 2026, aiming to tackle the country's massive daily trash load—about 1.85 lakh tons. The focus is on recycling more, making producers responsible for their waste, and cutting down what ends up in landfills.

Four bins, not 1: How you'll sort your waste Everyone will now need to separate their waste into four categories: wet (like kitchen scraps), dry (plastics and paper), sanitary (diapers, napkins), and special care (hazardous stuff like batteries or old meds).

Hazardous items must go to authorized collectors—no more tossing them with regular trash.

Big buildings have bigger responsibilities Large complexes—think malls or big apartment blocks—must process wet waste on-site as far as possible or obtain certificates from local bodies or associated waste processing facilities.

If they skip proper sorting, they may face environmental compensation under the "polluter pays" principle, and higher landfill fees for sending unsegregated waste to landfills.