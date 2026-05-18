India's petrol rise mild despite Brent topping $111 a barrel

Refiners face ₹52,000cr monthly losses

Compared to most countries, India's petrol is still a bargain: France (₹223.9 per liter), the United Kingdom (₹203.3 per liter), and even Pakistan (₹134.4 per liter) all pay way more at the pump.

Only places like the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam have slightly lower rates than India right now.

A Moneycontrol analysis says this is because state refiners and the government are taking on most of the cost hike themselves, even though it means big monthly losses for refiners (about ₹52,000 crore).