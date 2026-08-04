India's Piyush Goyal to join G-20 trade talks in Milwaukee
India
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is set to join the G-20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee, US on September 30 and October 1.
The meeting will tackle big topics like forced labor and how countries use trade as a weapon.
While there, Goyal is expected to connect with other global leaders to strengthen India's trade relationships.
US tariffs complicate India trade talks
Goyal's trip comes as India and the US are working out a bilateral trade agreement.
Even though they agreed on the basics earlier this year, recent US tariff hikes have made things tricky for Indian exporters, especially with competition from Vietnam and Bangladesh heating up.
The talks matter for everything from jobs at home to what shows up in stores.