India's power demand nears 240GW with 271GW forecast by 2026 India Apr 23, 2026

India's power usage has shot up to nearly 240 gigawatts this week, thanks to an unusually early and intense summer.

With temperatures spiking four to eight degrees Celsius above normal in several regions, everyone's cranking up their fans and ACs.

The Central Electricity Authority thinks demand could hit a record 271 gigawatts by 2026, beating the 2024 record high of 250 gigawatts.