India's power demand nears 240GW with 271GW forecast by 2026
India's power usage has shot up to nearly 240 gigawatts this week, thanks to an unusually early and intense summer.
With temperatures spiking four to eight degrees Celsius above normal in several regions, everyone's cranking up their fans and ACs.
The Central Electricity Authority thinks demand could hit a record 271 gigawatts by 2026, beating the 2024 record high of 250 gigawatts.
Utilities form interstate power banking deals
Power companies aren't taking chances: they're teaming up across states to keep the lights (and coolers) on.
For example, Delhi's BSES is working with utilities in Kerala and Mumbai through power banking deals, hoping to avoid last-minute scrambles if things heat up even more.
With weaker monsoon rains expected this year, keeping the grid steady will be extra important.