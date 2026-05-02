India's prototype fast breeder reactor in Tamil Nadu goes critical

PFBR uses plutonium and sodium coolant

The PFBR uses plutonium fuel and is designed to breed more fissile material than it consumes, thanks to its unique design with liquid sodium coolant.

Plus, India holds about one-quarter of the world's thorium reserves, which these reactors can eventually turn into even more nuclear fuel.

With goals to boost nuclear power by 2047 and hit net zero emissions by 2070, this reactor could help power India for centuries.