India's Rajnath Singh pays tribute at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum
India
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Hanoi to pay tribute at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, marking the Vietnamese leader's 136th birth anniversary.
After a ceremonial welcome, Singh laid a wreath and shared on social media about Ho Chi Minh's inspiring vision for national liberation and unity.
Singh to strengthen Vietnam defense cooperation
Singh's trip is all about strengthening defense cooperation with Vietnam, focusing on security, military exchanges, and joint manufacturing.
Talks were expected to review progress on a potential BrahMos missile deal, showing both countries are getting closer.
This visit is also part of India's bigger Indo-Pacific strategy: next up, Singh heads to South Korea for more defense talks and business collaboration.