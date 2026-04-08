India's Rajnath Singh to meet April 8 on U.S.-Iran ceasefire
India's defense minister, Rajnath Singh, is set to meet Wednesday, April 8, at 3pm to talk about the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire and what it means for India.
The truce could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for India's energy imports, so there is a lot at stake.
Singh already held a similar meeting last week, showing how closely India is watching these fast-changing events.
MEA: Indians in Iran return home
With things still uncertain, the Ministry of External Affairs has told Indians in Iran to head home as soon as possible and avoid border areas unless they get official advice first.
This comes after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire, which follows Iran's 10-point plan for peace.
Trump also said the US had mostly achieved its military goals, hinting that tensions might be easing up, for now.