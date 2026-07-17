India's reservoirs low as India Meteorological Department forecasts subdued rains
India
India's reservoirs are running low this monsoon, thanks to weaker-than-usual rainfall.
The IMD says rain will stay subdued until July 21-22, except for East and Northeast India.
With water supplies shrinking, agriculture and daily life could feel the pinch in many regions.
Indian reservoirs 34.46% full
As of July 16, major reservoirs were only 34.46% full, way below last year's 56.63%.
Kharif crop sowing is lagging too, down by over 16% compared to last year.
Maharashtra's reservoirs are at just 44.56%, and Mumbai's drinking water lakes have dropped sharply from nearly 81% last year to under 50%.