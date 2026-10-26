India's Road Transport Ministry proposes color-coded driver's licenses, separate formats
India's Road Transport Ministry wants to roll out color-coded driver's licenses for both citizens and foreigners.
The new cards, printed on laminated or PVC material, will be issued in separate formats for Indian and foreign nationals.
They'll also include useful info like your blood group, mobile number, and emergency contact numbers.
Road Transport Ministry proposes licensing reforms
To raise the bar for safer roads, the passing score for the safe-driving assessment could jump from 60% to 75%.
If you use Aadhaar to log in, some online services will be free. Plus, documents like life insurance policies might soon work as proof of age and address, and sworn affidavits might also be accepted.
Licensing offices will need to update your details within 15 days, or explain why not.
The government is open to feedback on these changes until November 25, so if you've got thoughts, now's your chance!