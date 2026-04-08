India's S. Jaishankar heads to U.A.E. after U.S.-Iran cease-fire pause
India
India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is heading to the U.A.E. right after a U.S.-Iran cease-fire paused almost a month of tensions that had been shaking up global energy supplies.
His trip comes at a key moment, as the region takes a breather from conflict.
India seeks U.A.E. energy security cooperation
Jaishankar's visit shows India isn't just watching from the sidelines: it's actively working to keep things calm in West Asia.
The U.A.E. is a major partner for India, especially when it comes to oil and trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz.
With both countries staying in close touch (including recent high-level visits), this trip aims to boost cooperation on peace efforts and energy security.