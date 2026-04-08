India's S. Jaishankar heads to U.A.E. after U.S.-Iran cease-fire pause

India seeks U.A.E. energy security cooperation

Jaishankar's visit shows India isn't just watching from the sidelines: it's actively working to keep things calm in West Asia.

The U.A.E. is a major partner for India, especially when it comes to oil and trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

With both countries staying in close touch (including recent high-level visits), this trip aims to boost cooperation on peace efforts and energy security.