India's S Jaishankar urges reformed multilateralism at UN summit
India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar just called for a "reformed multilateralism" at the U.N. in New York, saying the world needs updated ways to work together, especially with today's tech and political challenges.
He co-chaired the Partners for Multilateralism Summit alongside European Council President Antonio Costa, urging countries to cooperate more and adapt global rules to fit current realities.
Slovakia backs India UN Security seat
Jaishankar highlighted that international law and rules are key if we want real progress.
Meanwhile, Slovakia openly backed India's push for a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council, recognizing India's rising influence in both the Global South and Indo-Pacific.
This support came after talks with the Visegrad Group at the U.N. General Assembly, a solid step toward India getting a bigger say in how the world is run.