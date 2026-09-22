India's S Jaishankar warns UN of '4 F' crisis
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just put the world's "four 'F crisis' of Fuel, food, fertilizer and finance cannot be left to itself," on the map: fuel, food, fertilizer, and finance.
Speaking at the U.N.'s Partners for Multilateralism Summit, he urged countries to work together fast, warning that ignoring these issues could seriously hurt international cooperation.
Jaishankar urges stronger global cooperation
With conflicts and tensions rising worldwide, Jaishankar pushed for stronger teamwork between nations, especially on climate action and ensuring disaster resilience and preparing for pandemics.
He pointed out that if countries keep competing instead of collaborating, global peace could be at risk.
He also discussed ways India and the EU can step up their partnership as challenges grow in places like Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.