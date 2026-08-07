India's seniors to total 347 million by 2050, TRI says
By 2050, India's senior population is set to hit 347 million, about one in five people.
The report from Transform Rural India (TRI) points out this shift is happening while incomes are still low, meaning the country's care systems need a serious upgrade.
Women shoulder rural unpaid caregiving
Nearly 70% of seniors will be in villages, and right now, most care happens at home, mainly by women who spend 305 minutes a day on unpaid work, compared to men's 56 minutes a day.
TRI suggests a "neighborhood of care" model that uses local groups and resources to make support more accessible without building new infrastructure.
NCDs drive urgency for community care
Noncommunicable diseases cause nearly two-thirds of all deaths are now caused by noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).
With smaller families and more people moving away for work, traditional caregiving is getting tougher, so community-based solutions are becoming urgent.