India's SIM-linked rule for messaging apps is here to stay

The rule means if you swap or deactivate your SIM, you'll lose access until you re-verify—and web sessions will log out every six hours.

The government says it's to fight digital fraud (which reportedly costs India ₹22,800 crore a year), but it could be a hassle if you use dual-SIMs, eSIMs, travel often, or like using the same app on multiple devices.

Some in the tech industry say enforcing this is tough—especially for iPhone users—but officials are clear: no deadline extensions for compliance.