India's SIM-linked rule for messaging apps is here to stay
India
India's government is sticking to its new rule: messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram must link your account to an active SIM card.
Announced last November, this move is all about boosting security and cracking down on cyber scams.
The rule means if you swap or deactivate your SIM, you'll lose access until you re-verify—and web sessions will log out every six hours.
The government says it's to fight digital fraud (which reportedly costs India ₹22,800 crore a year), but it could be a hassle if you use dual-SIMs, eSIMs, travel often, or like using the same app on multiple devices.
Some in the tech industry say enforcing this is tough—especially for iPhone users—but officials are clear: no deadline extensions for compliance.