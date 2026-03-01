India's solar power cuts coal use significantly
India
India's been swapping out daytime coal power for solar, and it's making a real dent.
In fiscal years 2022-23 through 2024-25, India generated 362 billion units (BU) of solar energy, enough to cut coal usage by about 235 million metric tons, according to the Central Electricity Authority.
It's a big step forward as the world faces an energy crunch.
India aims for 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030
This shift is thanks to projects like the National Solar Mission and new solar parks, with PM Modi leading the charge.
India also helped launch the International Solar Alliance, showing it's serious about renewables.
Looking ahead, there's an ambitious goal: hit 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, good news for both clean energy fans and anyone hoping for cleaner air.