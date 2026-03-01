India's solar power cuts coal use significantly

India aims for 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030

This shift is thanks to projects like the National Solar Mission and new solar parks, with PM Modi leading the charge.

India also helped launch the International Solar Alliance, showing it's serious about renewables.

Looking ahead, there's an ambitious goal: hit 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, good news for both clean energy fans and anyone hoping for cleaner air.