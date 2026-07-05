India's southwest monsoon rebounds, deficit trimmed to 28%
Good news: India's southwest monsoon has bounced back, trimming the rainfall deficit from nearly 45% a week earlier to 28% as of July 5, 2026.
Thanks to heavy showers in western, central, and eastern regions, the country got an average of 140.9mm of rain (though it usually gets about 196.5mm).
The data indicates the boost is helping make up for a slow start.
Deficits persist amid El Nino concern
While many areas saw improvement, northeastern India is still struggling: Meghalaya faces a huge 66% deficit, with Assam and Arunachal Pradesh also running low.
Northern states like Bihar (55%), Uttar Pradesh (48%), and Delhi (50%) are dealing with big gaps too.
Meteorologists expect more rain in western and central India soon but say steady showers are needed for crops, especially with worries about El Nino hanging over the season.