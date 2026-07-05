India's southwest monsoon rebounds, deficit trimmed to 28% India Jul 05, 2026

Good news: India's southwest monsoon has bounced back, trimming the rainfall deficit from nearly 45% a week earlier to 28% as of July 5, 2026.

Thanks to heavy showers in western, central, and eastern regions, the country got an average of 140.9mm of rain (though it usually gets about 196.5mm).

The data indicates the boost is helping make up for a slow start.