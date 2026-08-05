India's southwest monsoon running on its own as trough deepens
India's southwest monsoon is now running on its own power, with weather systems forming right inside the country.
Satellite images from August 4 show widespread cloud cover stretching across eastern and northern India, thanks to the monsoon trough deepening from West Bengal to Punjab.
This means local weather is calling the shots, not outside influences, like moisture-laden depressions from the Bay of Bengal.
Haryana low brings widespread rain
The monsoon trough is set to get even stronger in the next 36 hours, with a new low-pressure area developing near Haryana.
That spells widespread rain for Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and parts of Northeast India, good news for parched regions.
But here's the catch: overall rainfall in many northern states is still below average this season, which could be tough on crops and water supplies.