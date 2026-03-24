India's strategic oil reserves are 64% full: Suresh Gopi
India
Right now, India's strategic oil reserves are about 64% full, enough to cover five days of the country's usual oil use.
That's 3.37 million metric tons stored across key sites, as shared in Parliament by Minister Suresh Gopi.
Why India is expanding its oil storage
India imports about 88% of its crude oil, with a big chunk coming from the Middle East, a region that often faces instability.
To stay prepared, India is expanding its storage and now sources oil from over 40 countries, not just the Gulf.
These moves help make sure that even if global tensions spike or prices swing wildly, there's a backup plan to keep things running at home.