India's Supreme Court backs Tamil Nadu, Karnataka online betting rules
India
India's Supreme Court has given Tamil Nadu and Karnataka the green light to keep their strict rules on online games that involve betting and wagering.
This overturns earlier court decisions and means states can step in to regulate even skill-based games like rummy or poker if they think it's needed for public safety.
Court rules betting unprotected, GST applies
The court made it clear: betting, even in skill games, isn't protected by the Constitution, so states can ban or control these activities.
Plus, online gaming companies now have to pay GST, since they're seen as suppliers of "actionable claims."
This ruling could change how online gaming works across India, especially for apps mixing skill and chance.