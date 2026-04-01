India's Supreme Court bench debates intervention in religious practices
India
India's Supreme Court is currently debating whether it can step in on religious practices, especially those seen as superstitious or discriminatory, like the Sabarimala temple entry issue.
The nine-judge bench is weighing whether courts should have a say in traditions such as witchcraft, with some justices pointing out that public order and changing social values matter too.
Chief Justice Surya Kant permits review
The solicitor general argued that secular courts should not decide what is valid in religion because India has so many beliefs.
Meanwhile, Chief Justice Surya Kant said the court can call out harmful practices but said it can assess them under judicial review.
The big question: how far should the law go when faith and constitutional rights clash?