India's Supreme Court issues draft AI courtroom rules, judges decide
India
India's Supreme Court just dropped a draft plan for how AI should be used in courtrooms.
They are cool with AI helping out on research, drafting, transcription, and administrative tasks, but judges still have to make the big decisions themselves.
The public can share their thoughts on these rules until June 20.
Lawyers and litigants must disclose AI
Lawyers and litigants will need to mention if they used AI when filing cases, so everyone knows where technology is involved.
The new framework covers all courts and tribunals, adds checks against misleading information from AI (like "hallucinations"), and sets up oversight committees plus annual audits.
There are also strict data protection rules to keep sensitive court information safe from private vendors.