India's Supreme Court says it can call religious practices superstitious

Solicitor General says lawmakers decide superstition

The solicitor general argued that only lawmakers, not judges, should decide what's superstitious, but Justice Amanullah responded that courts have a role too, especially when rights are at stake.

This debate follows the 2018 ruling that let women enter Sabarimala.

The outcome could impact other places with similar restrictions, and the court will keep discussing these big questions around freedom and discrimination in religion over the coming days.