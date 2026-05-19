India's Supreme Court to rule on stray dog policy today
Big news for anyone who's noticed stray dogs around.
India's Supreme Court is set to announce a major verdict today about how cities handle stray dog populations.
The judges are weighing public safety (think: fewer bites and rabies cases) against animal welfare rules, aiming for a fair solution that protects both people and dogs.
Court removal order sparked protests
Last year, the court ordered authorities to remove strays from public spaces, which sparked protests because it went against the ABC Rules that require sterilized dogs be returned to their areas.
After backlash, only aggressive or rabid dogs were kept away.
With 3.7 million dog bite cases reported in 2024 and some states lacking proper facilities, today's decision could finally set clear guidelines for managing strays across India.