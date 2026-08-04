India's 'Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' hits 5 million rooftop installations

The scheme is adding solar panels to nearly 16,328 installations a day, 3.2 times over the last nine months.

In July 2026 alone, 5.06 lakh households benefited from rooftop solar installations.

Thanks to ₹28,024 crore in subsidies sent directly to families, about 1.9 million households are now paying zero for electricity.

Plus, some families are earning extra by selling power back to the grid and getting support through concessional loans and training programs.

Overall, the initiative has commissioned 14.8 GW of rooftop solar capacity so far.