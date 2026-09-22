India's UDAN to add 120 destinations and 100 airports
Big travel update: India's UDAN scheme is getting a major boost! Over the next 10 years, 120 new destinations and 100 airports are set to be added, aiming to make air travel way more accessible beyond just the big cities.
Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha says this expansion will help connect 120 additional destinations and develop 100 airports.
UDAN served 1.68cr passengers
Since launching in 2016, UDAN has already linked up 95 airports, heliports, and water aerodromes and flown more than 1.68 crore passengers, helping reduce travel time for citizens, opening up new tourism destinations, improving access to healthcare and education, and helping create new markets for local businesses.
Now, with plans for new routes, fresh MOUs with states and UTs, plus upgrades like helipads and pilot training and skilled technical manpower, flying from or to Tier-two and Tier-three cities should get a whole lot easier, and maybe even spark some cool new opportunities where you live.