India's U.N. envoy Harish Parvathaneni warns Pakistan over cross-border terrorism India May 27, 2026

India has put Pakistan on notice at the U.N., calling out its support for cross-border terrorism.

At a Security Council meeting on May 26, India's U.N. envoy Harish Parvathaneni accused Pakistan of undermining peace and sovereignty and urged an end to these actions.

He said Pakistan will have to accept there are consequences to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.