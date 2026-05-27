India's U.N. envoy Harish Parvathaneni warns Pakistan over cross-border terrorism
India has put Pakistan on notice at the U.N., calling out its support for cross-border terrorism.
At a Security Council meeting on May 26, India's U.N. envoy Harish Parvathaneni accused Pakistan of undermining peace and sovereignty and urged an end to these actions.
He said Pakistan will have to accept there are consequences to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.
Parvathaneni condemns Pakistan's 'thousand cuts' strategy
The debate got tense when Pakistan's deputy prime minister raised Jammu and Kashmir and referred to the Indus Waters Treaty in the context of the April 2025 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people.
Parvathaneni hit back, criticizing what he called Pakistan's "bleeding India by a thousand cuts" strategy and condemning terrorism and religious extremism.
The session was part of a bigger conversation about upholding the U.N. Charter, with China leading as Security Council president.