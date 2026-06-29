India's UPI launch in Seychelles announced during Narendra Modi's visit
India
India's popular digital payment system, UPI, is set to launch in Seychelles by the end of this year.
The announcement came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighting how Seychelles already benefits from India's training programs across different fields.
Narendra Modi meets Herminie and Georges
Modi met Seychelles President Patrick Herminie to boost cooperation in health, education, sustainable growth, and maritime security. They also talked about tackling issues like drug trafficking and illegal fishing.
Before that, Modi met Opposition Leader Bernard Georges for discussions on political ties and Seychelles-European Union relations.