India's weather department says warmer nights and more heatwave days
India
Heads up, India's weather department says we are in for warmer nights and more heatwave days between April and June 2026.
While most places will have normal or even cooler daytime temperatures, the east, northeast, and parts of central India could get hotter than usual.
Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra are especially likely to see extra heatwave days.
Wheat strong other crops at risk
The good news: Wheat harvests should be strong this year. But other crops like boro rice and maize might struggle with the extra heat, leading to lower yields.
Rising temperatures could also speed up how quickly chickpeas and lentils mature, meaning less productivity in some regions.
Even fruits like mangoes and bananas may not set as much fruit if things keep heating up.