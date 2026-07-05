India's weather department warns heavy rain across central western states
Heads up: India's weather department says heavy to very heavy rainfall is coming to a bunch of regions in the coming days.
Central and western states could get some intense downpours, with Chhattisgarh and Madhya Maharashtra in for strong showers on July 6.
Konkan and Goa and Gujarat might see similar rain from July 6-7.
Northern and eastern India face rain
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will have widespread rain until July 11, while Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh can expect more frequent showers (especially from July 7-11).
The southwest monsoon is advancing into northern areas soon.
Eastern states like Odisha, Jharkhand, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal are also getting steady rain this week.
Northeast India, including Assam and Meghalaya, should prepare for heavier rainfall starting July 7.