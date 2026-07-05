India's weather department warns heavy rain across central western states India Jul 05, 2026

Heads up: India's weather department says heavy to very heavy rainfall is coming to a bunch of regions in the coming days.

Central and western states could get some intense downpours, with Chhattisgarh and Madhya Maharashtra in for strong showers on July 6.

Konkan and Goa and Gujarat might see similar rain from July 6-7.