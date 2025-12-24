IndiGo cancelations: Why so many flyers are upset right now

Between December 1-9, 2024, IndiGo canceled about 4,290 domestic flights—December 5 was the worst day with over 1,500 flights scrapped. International routes were mostly unaffected. The DGCA has called IndiGo's top bosses to explain the chaos.

Why did this mess happen?

Turns out it wasn't just one thing: new crew work rules rolling out at different times, not enough staff on hand, tech glitches, bad weather, and system overload all played a part.

If you got caught up in this mess, you can file a complaint through Air Seva or the National Consumer Helpline for help getting your issue sorted.