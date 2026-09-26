IndiGo cancels 24 flights at Ranchi airport amid rough weather
India
If you had travel plans through Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport, heads up: IndiGo canceled 24 flights on Friday, September 25, 2026, thanks to rough weather.
Both arrivals and departures on 12 scheduled flight rotations were hit, so it's a good idea to double-check your flight status before heading out.
Other airlines also affected in Ranchi
Key connections like Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Patna, and Delhi saw cancelations.
Air India Express also called off its Bengaluru-Ranchi flight and delayed another from Delhi.
Bottom line: check in with your airline for the latest updates if you're flying from or to Ranchi.