IndiGo flight attendant Jenifar helps elderly passenger, wins online praise
India
IndiGo flight attendant Jenifar's thoughtful act is winning hearts online.
While on her meal break, she noticed an elderly woman struggling with leg pain and decided to step in and help.
Jenifar shared the moment on Instagram.
Video prompts praise and questions
The video shows Jenifar bending down beside the passenger, offering comfort as the woman thanks her with nanri (thank you) in Tamil and a gentle kiss on her hands.
Many praised Jenifar's kindness, though some questioned if cabin crew should go this far.
Jenifar responded that she simply treated the woman as she'd want someone to treat her own mother: "Something inside of me healed forever," she reflected.