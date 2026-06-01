IndiGo flight attendant Jenifar helps elderly passenger, wins online praise

Video prompts praise and questions

The video shows Jenifar bending down beside the passenger, offering comfort as the woman thanks her with nanri (thank you) in Tamil and a gentle kiss on her hands.

Many praised Jenifar's kindness, though some questioned if cabin crew should go this far.

Jenifar responded that she simply treated the woman as she'd want someone to treat her own mother: "Something inside of me healed forever," she reflected.